Lebanon's economic crisis will be on voters' minds during parliamentary elections Lebanon is holding parliamentary elections against the backdrop of a severe economic crisis. Here's a look at what's at stake for those in power and the candidates trying to replace them.

Middle East Lebanon's economic crisis will be on voters' minds during parliamentary elections Lebanon's economic crisis will be on voters' minds during parliamentary elections Listen · 4:22 4:22 Lebanon is holding parliamentary elections against the backdrop of a severe economic crisis. Here's a look at what's at stake for those in power and the candidates trying to replace them. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor