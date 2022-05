If Roe is overturned, attorneys general will have to interpret state abortion laws State attorneys general have talked about about whether they would enforce abortion bans if Roe fell. But AGs, district attorneys and state courts are still all scrambling to understand the laws.

Law If Roe is overturned, attorneys general will have to interpret state abortion laws If Roe is overturned, attorneys general will have to interpret state abortion laws Listen · 4:05 4:05 State attorneys general have talked about about whether they would enforce abortion bans if Roe fell. But AGs, district attorneys and state courts are still all scrambling to understand the laws. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor