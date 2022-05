In Alaska, warmer days can bring catastrophic flooding as frozen rivers break up Spring comes late to western Alaska and brings a mix of anxiety and anticipation. Citizen scientists use traditional knowledge to predict river breakup and flooding for dozens of remote communities.

