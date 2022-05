Writer and director George Stevens Jr. releases memoir 'My Place In The Sun' Scott Simon talks to writer and director George Stevens Jr. about his life, growing up in Hollywood, and even Elizabeth Taylor, in his memoir, "My Place In The Sun."

Author Interviews Writer and director George Stevens Jr. releases memoir 'My Place In The Sun' Writer and director George Stevens Jr. releases memoir 'My Place In The Sun' Listen · 6:26 6:26 Scott Simon talks to writer and director George Stevens Jr. about his life, growing up in Hollywood, and even Elizabeth Taylor, in his memoir, "My Place In The Sun." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor