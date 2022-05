Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. are surging The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data this week showing drug overdoses killed more than 107,000 people last year.

National Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. are surging Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. are surging Listen · 3:51 3:51 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data this week showing drug overdoses killed more than 107,000 people last year. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor