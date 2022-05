The creator of 'The Wonder Years' reflects on its successful first season NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Saladin K. Patterson about the coming-of-age comedy that gives its own compelling storyline.

Television The creator of 'The Wonder Years' reflects on its successful first season The creator of 'The Wonder Years' reflects on its successful first season Listen · 8:32 8:32 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Saladin K. Patterson about the coming-of-age comedy that gives its own compelling storyline. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor