National 10 people are dead in an apparently planned shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket 10 people are dead in an apparently planned shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket Listen · 3:54 3:54 Yesterday, 10 people were killed and three wounded in a mass shooting in a Buffalo supermarket that appears to have been racially motivated. The shooter is in custody.