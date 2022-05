A memorial service will be held today for 10 dead in Buffalo shooting We take a moment to remember those killed in yesterday's mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y.

National A memorial service will be held today for 10 dead in Buffalo shooting A memorial service will be held today for 10 dead in Buffalo shooting Audio will be available later today. We take a moment to remember those killed in yesterday's mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor