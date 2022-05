The shooter in Buffalo, N.Y., appeared to have become radicalized online An 18-year-old from Conklin, N.Y., drove hours to attack a grocery store in a predominately Black area of Buffalo. He is believed to have written a racist manifesto that was briefly posted online.

National The shooter in Buffalo, N.Y., appeared to have become radicalized online