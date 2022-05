A local pastor addresses shooting in Buffalo, N.Y. Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Darius Pridgen, the president of the Buffalo Common Council and a local pastor, about Saturday's mass shooting that killed 10 people.

National A local pastor addresses shooting in Buffalo, N.Y. A local pastor addresses shooting in Buffalo, N.Y. Listen · 4:57 4:57 Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Darius Pridgen, the president of the Buffalo Common Council and a local pastor, about Saturday's mass shooting that killed 10 people. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor