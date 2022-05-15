#2241: Krusty's Big Debut : The Best of Car Talk Every car repair shop has that old, grizzled mechanic who's willing to be strapped to the hood of a moving car in order to listen for a noise, or to hold two wires together with his bare hands in order to check for high voltage current. At Car Talk, that mechanic was Krusty. Krusty could not only tell you -with a taste off his fingertip- whether that oil stain was 30 or 40-weight , but he could do it while wafting tailpipe smoke into his mouth as a way of double checking the shop's exhaust gas analyzer. The legend that was Krusty was a feature of the puzzler for decades and here is one of his early mentions.

The Best of Car Talk #2241: Krusty's Big Debut #2241: Krusty's Big Debut Listen · 37:24 37:24 Every car repair shop has that old, grizzled mechanic who's willing to be strapped to the hood of a moving car in order to listen for a noise, or to hold two wires together with his bare hands in order to check for high voltage current. At Car Talk, that mechanic was Krusty. Krusty could not only tell you -with a taste off his fingertip- whether that oil stain was 30 or 40-weight , but he could do it while wafting tailpipe smoke into his mouth as a way of double checking the shop's exhaust gas analyzer. The legend that was Krusty was a feature of the puzzler for decades and here is one of his early mentions.