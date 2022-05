County official Mark Poloncarz on Buffalo's response to the racist attack NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz about how the city of Buffalo, New York, is responding to Saturday's shooting.

National County official Mark Poloncarz on Buffalo's response to the racist attack County official Mark Poloncarz on Buffalo's response to the racist attack Listen · 8:00 8:00 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz about how the city of Buffalo, New York, is responding to Saturday's shooting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor