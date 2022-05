Some Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers who passed mail-in voting law now want it thrown out In a key swing state, Pennsylvania's highest court is weighing a challenge to a state law that's expanded mail-in voting. The challenge was put forth in part by 11 GOP lawmakers who voted for the law.

Politics Some Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers who passed mail-in voting law now want it thrown out Some Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers who passed mail-in voting law now want it thrown out Audio will be available later today. In a key swing state, Pennsylvania's highest court is weighing a challenge to a state law that's expanded mail-in voting. The challenge was put forth in part by 11 GOP lawmakers who voted for the law. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor