Can the alleged Buffalo gunman be prosecuted under the Emmitt Till antilynching act? NPR's A Martinez talks to Adolphus Belk, Jr., a professor at Winthrop University in South Carolina, who says it is possible that the alleged shooter can be prosecuted under the act.

Listen · 5:23