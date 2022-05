Pa. GOP Senate primary is close despite Trump endorsing Dr. Oz Pennsylvania Senate candidates were out on the campaign trail over the weekend ahead of the key state's primaries on Tuesday. The Republican side has emerged as a three-way race.

