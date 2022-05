A Ukrainian band is this year's Eurovision Song Contest winner The band Kalush Orchestra mixes traditional folk music with contemporary hip hop. Their song "Stefania" took the first-place prize.

A Ukrainian band is this year's Eurovision Song Contest winner The band Kalush Orchestra mixes traditional folk music with contemporary hip hop. Their song "Stefania" took the first-place prize.