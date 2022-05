North Korea is being monitored for its first test of a nuclear weapon in 5 years North Korea this year scrapped a five-year moratorium on testing ballistic missiles. So far, it has not resumed testing nuclear bombs. But it is believed to be about to do that very soon.

Asia North Korea is being monitored for its first test of a nuclear weapon in 5 years