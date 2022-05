Buffalo shooting victim: Roberta Drury was at the supermarket to get food for dinner Roberta Drury, 32, was among the 10 people killed at a Buffalo grocery store Saturday by a white supremacist. She was remembered as someone who loved to help her family.

Obituaries Buffalo shooting victim: Roberta Drury was at the supermarket to get food for dinner Buffalo shooting victim: Roberta Drury was at the supermarket to get food for dinner Listen · 2:05 2:05 Roberta Drury, 32, was among the 10 people killed at a Buffalo grocery store Saturday by a white supremacist. She was remembered as someone who loved to help her family. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor