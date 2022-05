After Buffalo shooting, the show, 'Ain't Too Proud,' offered words of sympathy The cast of the Broadway touring production of Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations was performing in Buffalo Saturday when news broke about the shooting that killed 10 people.

National After Buffalo shooting, the show, 'Ain't Too Proud,' offered words of sympathy After Buffalo shooting, the show, 'Ain't Too Proud,' offered words of sympathy Listen · 0:27 0:27 The cast of the Broadway touring production of Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations was performing in Buffalo Saturday when news broke about the shooting that killed 10 people. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor