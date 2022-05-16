The Science Behind Preventing The Next Mass Shooting

There have been nearly 200 mass shootings in the first 5 months of 2022, including a shooting at a Buffalo grocery store that left 10 dead. And incidents near a public school in Washington D.C. and on the New York City subway last month have the public concerned about safety in shared spaces.

An emerging field of research called behavioral threat assessment is being used to prevent mass shootings before they occur. Russell Palarea is a threat assessment expert and operational psychologist who's worked in the field for decades.

"Threat assessment is a multi-disciplinary process," he told 1A producer Chris Remington. "The most effective way to approach these cases is through a community-based program that will tie in the schools, major employer areas in the area, social services, and mental health professionals. They will meet as a team to discuss concerning cases."

Mark Follman's new book "Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America" examines the decades of historical research developed by the FBI and Secret Service to understand why and how mass shootings happen.

Mark Follman and Marisa Randazzo join us for the conversation.

