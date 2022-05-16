Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting
Matt Rourke/AP
The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified.
The 10 people who were killed:
- Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y. – age 32
- Margus D. Morrison of Buffalo, N.Y. – age 52
- Andre Mackneil of Auburn, N.Y. – age 53
- Aaron Salter of Lockport, N.Y. – age 55
- Geraldine Talley of Buffalo, N.Y. – age 62
- Celestine Chaney of Buffalo, N.Y. – age 65
- Heyward Patterson of Buffalo, N.Y. – age 67
- Katherine Massey of Buffalo, N.Y. – age 72
- Pearl Young of Buffalo, N.Y. – age 77
- Ruth Whitfield of Buffalo, N.Y. – age 86
Three people suffered injuries that have been deemed non-life threatening. Two of them are no longer in the hospital:
- Zaire Goodman of Buffalo, N.Y. – age 20 (treated and released from ECMC)
- Jennifer Warrington of Tonawanda, N.Y. – age 50 (treated and released from ECMC)
- Christopher Braden of Lackawanna, N.Y. – age 55
This story originally appeared in the Morning Edition live blog.