From Odd Future to The Internet, Syd

The It's Been a Minute Summer Series continues!

In this encore episode from 2018, former host Sam Sanders speaks with singer-songwriter Syd about her work with the hip-hop collective Odd Future and now with her own band – The Internet. The two discuss how she produced The Internet's fourth album, Hive Mind, and how she incorporates songwriting her sexuality.

This episode was originally produced by Kumari Devarajan. Additional production support came from Barton Girdwood.