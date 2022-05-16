Accessibility links
Syd: From Odd Future to the Internet; Hive Mind : It's Been a Minute In this encore episode from 2018, former host Sam Sanders speaks with singer-songwriter Syd about her work with the hip-hop collective Odd Future and now with her own group – The Internet. The two discuss how she produced The Internet's fourth album, Hive Mind, and how she incorporates songwriting her sexuality.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at ibam@npr.org.

From Odd Future to The Internet, Syd

Syd Tha Kyd of The Internet performs at the 2019 Governors Ball Festival at Randall's Island on May 31, 2019 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images hide caption

Noam Galai/Getty Images

The It's Been a Minute Summer Series continues!

In this encore episode from 2018, former host Sam Sanders speaks with singer-songwriter Syd about her work with the hip-hop collective Odd Future and now with her own band – The Internet. The two discuss how she produced The Internet's fourth album, Hive Mind, and how she incorporates songwriting her sexuality.

This episode was originally produced by Kumari Devarajan. Additional production support came from Barton Girdwood.