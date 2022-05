The Buffalo shooting has shocked the residents of the alleged gunman's hometown Residents of tiny Conklin, New York, are surprised the teen accused of a mass shooting in Buffalo came from their community. People of color in the nearby city of Binghamton have a different view.

National The Buffalo shooting has shocked the residents of the alleged gunman's hometown The Buffalo shooting has shocked the residents of the alleged gunman's hometown Listen · 4:13 4:13 Residents of tiny Conklin, New York, are surprised the teen accused of a mass shooting in Buffalo came from their community. People of color in the nearby city of Binghamton have a different view. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor