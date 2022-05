Scientists eavesdrop on an ancient river giant: the lake sturgeon Lake sturgeon used to be common in rivers and lakes from Minnesota to Louisiana. Now the species is near extinction. Scientists are implanting radio transmitters to see how they can help save them.

Animals Scientists eavesdrop on an ancient river giant: the lake sturgeon Scientists eavesdrop on an ancient river giant: the lake sturgeon Listen · 3:50 3:50 Lake sturgeon used to be common in rivers and lakes from Minnesota to Louisiana. Now the species is near extinction. Scientists are implanting radio transmitters to see how they can help save them. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor