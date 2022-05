Emma Straub on using time travel to escape the pandemic in 'This Time Tomorrow' NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Emma Straub about her new novel, This Time Tomorrow, in which the central character is turning 40 — but wakes up and is age 16 again.

Author Interviews Emma Straub on using time travel to escape the pandemic in 'This Time Tomorrow' Emma Straub on using time travel to escape the pandemic in 'This Time Tomorrow' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Emma Straub about her new novel, This Time Tomorrow, in which the central character is turning 40 — but wakes up and is age 16 again. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor