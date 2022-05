A Neighbor's Promise : StoryCorps Several years ago, Jennifer Hidrogo made a promise to her neighbor. In this episode, she shares how that simple act resulted in her gaining three more children and finding her calling.

StoryCorps A Neighbor's Promise A Neighbor's Promise Listen · 12:48 12:48 Several years ago, Jennifer Hidrogo made a promise to her neighbor. In this episode, she shares how that simple act resulted in her gaining three more children and finding her calling. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor