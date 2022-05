Biden will visit Buffalo, where residents are reeling from the mass shooting In Buffalo, N.Y., people are still struggling to comprehend Saturday's attack that killed 10 people at a supermarket. Authorities say a self-avowed white supremacist targeted Black people.

National Biden will visit Buffalo, where residents are reeling from the mass shooting Biden will visit Buffalo, where residents are reeling from the mass shooting Listen · 3:54 3:54 In Buffalo, N.Y., people are still struggling to comprehend Saturday's attack that killed 10 people at a supermarket. Authorities say a self-avowed white supremacist targeted Black people.