Health As the U.S. COVID death toll nears a million, why that number is hard to fathom As the U.S. COVID death toll nears a million, why that number is hard to fathom Listen · 6:58 6:58 NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with philosopher Eric Boynton about empathy and community grief as the U.S. nears a landmark death toll: one million people dying from COVID-19.