Colombian teen sets a record by solving 3 Rubik's cubes while juggling them In a video set to a timer, Angel Alvarado, 19, solves the puzzles with his thumbs while tossing them in the air. He set the record at four and a half minutes — breaking his own record by 20 seconds.

