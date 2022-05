Arizona clinic prepares for Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade Clinics brace for a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe V Wade. Desert Star Family Planning is in Arizona, where abortion could be banned and criminalized if federal protections are reversed.

National Arizona clinic prepares for Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade Arizona clinic prepares for Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade Listen · 10:58 10:58 Clinics brace for a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe V Wade. Desert Star Family Planning is in Arizona, where abortion could be banned and criminalized if federal protections are reversed. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor