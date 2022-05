Songs of Remembrance: Bruce Simms loved 'Paradise' by John Prine Angela Simms and her daughter Dorri Smith remember husband and father Bruce Simms of LaGrange (la-GRAIN-j), Georgia. He died of COVID-19 in February at the age of 73.

Songs of Remembrance: Bruce Simms loved 'Paradise' by John Prine Songs of Remembrance: Bruce Simms loved 'Paradise' by John Prine Audio will be available later today. Angela Simms and her daughter Dorri Smith remember husband and father Bruce Simms of LaGrange (la-GRAIN-j), Georgia. He died of COVID-19 in February at the age of 73. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor