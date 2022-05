The FDA announces plans to ease the shortage of baby formula NPR's A Martinez talks to Meredith Lee, food and agriculture reporter at Politico, about a deal between manufacturer Abbott Nutrition and the FDA aimed at relieving an infant formula shortage.

