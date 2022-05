A Bay Area teen stepped in for Pearl Jam's drummer after he got COVID-19 It had to be on Kai Neukerman's wish list to play with Pearl Jam. Neukerman left the Oakland arena saying it felt surreal, but also with a bit of immortality.

It had to be on Kai Neukerman's wish list to play with Pearl Jam. Neukerman left the Oakland arena saying it felt surreal, but also with a bit of immortality.