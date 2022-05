A shelter in the western Ukraine offers multiple services to women and children More than 14 million people have been displaced by the war in Ukraine. At a shelter in Lviv (luh-VEEV), about 4,000 women and children have spent at least one night there since the start of the war.

A shelter in the western Ukraine offers multiple services to women and children A shelter in the western Ukraine offers multiple services to women and children Audio will be available later today. More than 14 million people have been displaced by the war in Ukraine. At a shelter in Lviv (luh-VEEV), about 4,000 women and children have spent at least one night there since the start of the war. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor