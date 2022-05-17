Data Privacy And Clinic Safety After Roe v. Wade

With the Supreme Court set to roll back federal protections for abortions, protesters have mobilized across the country. They're making their voices heard at state capitals, city and town halls, and even at the homes of Supreme Court justices.

Abortion clinics have long been the site of clashes between anti-abortion activists and providers themselves.

A new report by Reveal looks into the growing number of calls to police from abortion clinics in Florida. It found that reports of harassment, violence, and intimidation doubled between 2016 and 2021, with one clinic reporting a 400 percent jump in calls within that time. Now that Florida's new restrictive abortion measures take effect in July, providers are preparing for an escalation in that violence.

Later on, privacy advocates and supporters of the pro-choice movement have raised the alarm about how personal data could be used by law enforcement and anti-abortion activists if Roe vs. Wade is overturned by a Supreme Court decision this summer.

