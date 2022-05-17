Accessibility links
Finding the Formula: Why Parents Are Scrambling To Feed Their Children

As the nationwide infant formula shortage continues, parents are scrambling to feed their children.

43 percent of formula is sold out nationwide as retailers struggle to keep it on the shelves. That's according to Datasembley, which collects real-time data on retail and grocery services.

There isn't a substitute for formula and that is especially true for children who require specialty formulas.

So where can parents go for help? And what solutions exist to ensure this crisis doesn't happen again?

43 percent of infant formula is sold out nationwide as retailers struggle to keep formula on the shelves.

As the nationwide infant formula shortage continues, parents are scrambling to feed their children.

The shortage was initially linked to supply chain issues and a lack of labor. But in February, Abbott Nutrition, a major baby food manufacturer, shut down its Michigan plant and recalled three of its formulas.

Now, 43 percent of formula is sold out nationwide as retailers struggle to keep it on the shelves. That's according to Datasembley, which collects real-time data on retail and grocery services.

There isn't a substitute for formula and that is especially true for children who require specialty formulas. So where can parents go for help? And what solutions exist to ensure this crisis doesn't happen again?

