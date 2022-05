Biden denounces white supremacy while in Buffalo to visit shooting victims' families President Biden visited Buffalo Tuesday to console victims and families of Saturday's mass shooting at a supermarket. He called on Congress to pass stricter gun laws.

Politics Biden denounces white supremacy while in Buffalo to visit shooting victims' families Biden denounces white supremacy while in Buffalo to visit shooting victims' families Listen · 3:37 3:37 President Biden visited Buffalo Tuesday to console victims and families of Saturday's mass shooting at a supermarket. He called on Congress to pass stricter gun laws. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor