What the shooting in Buffalo has to do with Fox News host Tucker Carlson The man accused of murdering 10 people in Buffalo said he'd been radicalized by a racist conspiracy theory, No one in a position of prominence has done more to promote that theory than Tucker Carlson.

Media What the shooting in Buffalo has to do with Fox News host Tucker Carlson Listen · 7:35