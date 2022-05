Economists are weighing in on America's baby formula shortage The FDA is taking emergency steps to increase the supply of baby formula after a plant closure led to shortages. Federal policy may have contributed to over-reliance on a handful of formula suppliers.

Economy Economists are weighing in on America's baby formula shortage Economists are weighing in on America's baby formula shortage Listen · 4:03 4:03 The FDA is taking emergency steps to increase the supply of baby formula after a plant closure led to shortages. Federal policy may have contributed to over-reliance on a handful of formula suppliers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor