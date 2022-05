The significance of McDonald's golden arches in Russia NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Kristy Ironside, a Russia historian at McGill University, about the significance of McDonald's leaving Russia.

World The significance of McDonald's golden arches in Russia The significance of McDonald's golden arches in Russia Listen · 4:17 4:17 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Kristy Ironside, a Russia historian at McGill University, about the significance of McDonald's leaving Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor