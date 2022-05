Polish young adults talk about the war in Ukraine's impact on their generation NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Polish young adults about how the war in Ukraine and the influx of refugees is affecting their country.

Europe Polish young adults talk about the war in Ukraine's impact on their generation Polish young adults talk about the war in Ukraine's impact on their generation Listen · 7:54 7:54 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Polish young adults about how the war in Ukraine and the influx of refugees is affecting their country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor