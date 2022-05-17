Medieval people may have eaten more veggies than turkey legs

Less skin and bones, more fruits and veggies

Adam Burke talks with host Emma Choi about the hottest new gossip from the Medieval era: those all-you-can-eat turkey legs you immediately think of? Lies! Medieval citizens were eating mostly fruits and veggies and rarely diving into juicy turkey legs and pigs on a spit.

Scientists analyzed over 2000 skeletons to discover medieval people, including royalty, mainly ate vegetables, bread and cereals. Think less Sausage Egg McMuffin, more Rutabaga Frosted Mini Wheats.

Knight in shining armor

Emma is joined by Philip La Croix, AKA Sir Philip, a professional knight from Medieval Times, which is basically NASCAR for people who are really into Henry V. Our Knight tells us about the (real!) deadly weapons he uses, the reasons behind his luscious mane and how we can live more like medieval knights.

I see dead people

We talked to Dr. Sam Leggett, the scientist who made the actual discovery, so we had to ask her the most pressing question we could think of: Are skeletons funny or scary? Dr. Leggett shared that they're "Funny, and I think quite nice in a way[...] I mean, you kind of get attached to these people. Most of them you don't have names for, and so it's kind of nice to kind of bring these stories to life."

She tells us more about Medieval people, including what their diets looked like and what kind of jokes they liked most (spoiler: it's the fart kind).

