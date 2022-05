North Korea mobilizes the military to distribute medicine during COVID outbreak Before last Thursday, North Korea claimed to have not a single case of COVID-19. Now it's battling what it claims is its first outbreak.

Asia North Korea mobilizes the military to distribute medicine during COVID outbreak North Korea mobilizes the military to distribute medicine during COVID outbreak Listen · 3:46 3:46 Before last Thursday, North Korea claimed to have not a single case of COVID-19. Now it's battling what it claims is its first outbreak. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor