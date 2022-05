Biden will visit South Korea and Japan to reinforce alliances in the region President Biden is making his first trip to Asia since taking office. Pivoting U.S. foreign policy to the region has been a major goal, often interrupted by crises like the war in Ukraine.

Asia Biden will visit South Korea and Japan to reinforce alliances in the region Biden will visit South Korea and Japan to reinforce alliances in the region Listen · 3:55 3:55 President Biden is making his first trip to Asia since taking office. Pivoting U.S. foreign policy to the region has been a major goal, often interrupted by crises like the war in Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor