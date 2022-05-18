Johns Hopkins' students solve a modern-day problem: messy lunches

The engineering students invented something called "Tastee Tape" — possibly the world's first edible tape that can stick to food. Gone are the days of burritos, gyros and wraps falling apart.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A group of students at Johns Hopkins came up with a solution to one of the biggest modern-day problems - messy lunches. The engineering students invented something called Tastee Tape. It's possibly the world's first edible tape that can stick to food. Gone are the days of burritos, gyros and wraps falling apart. According to one of the inventors, the team's overall goal was to use science as a way to avoid these very sticky situations. It's MORNING EDITION.

