A lawmaker returned home to Ukraine's south and formed his own reconnaissance team Col. Roman Kostenko, a Ukrainian lawmaker, has built a reconnaissance and sabotage team to target Russian forces. His ultimate goal: free his family village from Russian control.

Europe