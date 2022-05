New York has tough gun laws, but that didn't prevent Buffalo's mass shooting There have been two mass shootings in New York since April. NPR's Rachel Martin asks gun control advocate Nick Suplina, if tougher gun laws would have made a difference.

National New York has tough gun laws, but that didn't prevent Buffalo's mass shooting New York has tough gun laws, but that didn't prevent Buffalo's mass shooting Listen · 5:00 5:00 There have been two mass shootings in New York since April. NPR's Rachel Martin asks gun control advocate Nick Suplina, if tougher gun laws would have made a difference. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor