Musk says he's having second thoughts about buying Twitter Elon Musk has put the brakes on his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, saying the site has too many fake accounts. But is the world's richest man just hoping to negotiate a better deal?

Business Musk says he's having second thoughts about buying Twitter Musk says he's having second thoughts about buying Twitter Listen · 3:15 3:15 Elon Musk has put the brakes on his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, saying the site has too many fake accounts. But is the world's richest man just hoping to negotiate a better deal? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor