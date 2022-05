Musk says he's having second thoughts about buying Twitter Elon Musk has put the brakes on his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, saying the site has too many fake accounts. But is the world's richest man just hoping to negotiate a better deal?

Business Musk says he's having second thoughts about buying Twitter Musk says he's having second thoughts about buying Twitter Audio will be available later today. Elon Musk has put the brakes on his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, saying the site has too many fake accounts. But is the world's richest man just hoping to negotiate a better deal? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor