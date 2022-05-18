Rapper J. Cole helps to inspire a superfan to finish college

In 2013, Cierra Bosarge asked Cole to attend her high school graduation. He did and said he would be at her college graduation if she got into a 4-year school. She graduated last week; he was there.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Rapper J. Cole is perhaps best known for his hit song "No Role Modelz."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NO ROLE MODELZ")

J COLE: (Rapping) No role models, and I'm here right now.

FADEL: But recently, he got the chance to be one. Back in 2013, superfan Cierra Bosarge wrote Cole a letter asking him to come to her high school graduation. And he did. And he told her he would be at the college graduation, too, if she got into a four-year university. She walked last week. And in attendance was none other than Jermaine Cole. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.